Jose P. Rodriguez entered Eternal Life on September 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Jose was born on October 23, 1927.
He enjoyed watching baseball, football, and golf. He is an 11 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Roma Lodge and a member of Holy Spirit Sunshine Club.
He is survived by his wife Catherine and their three children; Karen, Michael, William (deceased), his three sisters in Brownville, Texas, seven grandchildren; Donald, Brian, Brandice, Michaela, Daniel, Helen, Juliana, and seven great-grandchildren; Brodey, Layla, Madison, Samantha, Alex, Natalie, and Hudson. He loved them all very much and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia Beach.
Rest in Peace. We Love you.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019