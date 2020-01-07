|
|
Josef "Joe" Friedrich Geipel passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4th, 2020, surrounded by family in Richmond, VA. He was 89.
The youngest of six children, Joe was born and grew up in Bad Orb, Germany. He emigrated to Montreal, Canada, in 1958, where he met his wife, Renate, also from Germany. They had a son, Mike, and moved to Norfolk, VA, where Joe worked for many years as a woodcraftsman for the Department of the Navy. He became an American citizen in 1970.
Joe and Renate were founding members of the German European American Society of Virginia in 1971 -- which became an extended family for the Geipels. A skillful accordionist, Joe regularly entertained at GEAS events with German folk tunes and American standards like "Roll Out The Barrel", "Spanish Eyes", and "The Girl From Ipanema".
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Renate, and siblings: Paula, Elsbeth, Anna, Alfons, and Hedy. He is survived by his son Mike, his daughter-in-law Lennie, his three grandsons Clayton, Stuart, and Alden, and relatives in Germany.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 8th, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens (6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502). A reception will follow at 2 pm at The Bier Garden (438 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23704).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020