Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Maguylo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "Joe" Maguylo


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. "Joe" Maguylo Obituary
Joseph A. Maguylo, age 68, of Virginia Beach, VA, died at home on December 2, 2019.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey in 1951, he was the son of Sergey and Ann (Petras) Maguylo. Joe graduated from Bishop Egan High School, Levittown, PA and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton. He was a registered Professional Engineer.

At the time of his death, he was retired as a chief estimator and civil engineer. He had previously worked for Daisy Construction Company, Danis Industries Corporation, Comstock Engineering, U. S. Steel Corporation, Davis Construction, SE Johnson, Skanska, and Halmar International. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was also an avid bowler.

Joe is survived by: his two daughters, Karen Maguylo of Columbia, MD and Christina Maguylo of Boston, MA; two grandsons, Petros and Matheos Amare; a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Bruce Bryerton of Mackeyville, PA; and one brother, Donald Maguylo of Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Maguylo, and his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -