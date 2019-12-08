|
Joseph A. Maguylo, age 68, of Virginia Beach, VA, died at home on December 2, 2019.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey in 1951, he was the son of Sergey and Ann (Petras) Maguylo. Joe graduated from Bishop Egan High School, Levittown, PA and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton. He was a registered Professional Engineer.
At the time of his death, he was retired as a chief estimator and civil engineer. He had previously worked for Daisy Construction Company, Danis Industries Corporation, Comstock Engineering, U. S. Steel Corporation, Davis Construction, SE Johnson, Skanska, and Halmar International. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was also an avid bowler.
Joe is survived by: his two daughters, Karen Maguylo of Columbia, MD and Christina Maguylo of Boston, MA; two grandsons, Petros and Matheos Amare; a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Bruce Bryerton of Mackeyville, PA; and one brother, Donald Maguylo of Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Maguylo, and his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019