Devoted husband, beloved father, proud grandfather, and cherished friend, Joseph A. Riske' Jr., was called home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Born on March 19, 1931, this amazing man made the world a better place for all who knew him, and will be deeply missed. The dash in between the dates of his birth and death signifies many precious memories of a life well lived, full of faith, family, friends, hard work, and fun.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret (Peggy), daughters Janeen Culhane and Stephanie Price, sons, Glen and Neal, their wives, Susan and Dawn, son-in-law Edward J Culhane Jr, and 5 grandchildren; Courtney, EJ, Alex Ethan and Jillian.
Joseph was also the brother of Loretta Sullivan and her husband, John, as well as a cherished uncle to their 5 children, Terrence, Dawn, Keith, Kenneth, Dolan and their families.
He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Navy SEAL Commander Job W. Price (2012).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Navy SEAL Foundation, Word of Honor Fund or the SEAL Legacy Foundation.
To post a message to the family or share a favorite memory, please visit Legacy.com or www.mem.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020