Joseph A. Smith, Jr. formerly of Va Beach, VA died on 21 November 2019 at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was 96 years old.
Born on April 10, 1923, Joe grew up in Oaklyn, NJ. In 1940, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and received a fleet appointment to the US Naval Academy with the Class of '46.
Joe served 10 years in the Navy on aircraft carriers in the Pacific. In 1955 he went to work for Texaco in Woodbury, NJ followed by 9 years with Allied Chemical. In 1969, Joe joined Allied Towing in Norfolk, VA as VP of Operations and moved the family to Va. Beach. Joe and Ellie loved cruising on "Shipmate" their 36ft Grand Banks and were active members of the Agape Class at Virginia Beach UMC. In 1985, Joe and Ellie started Seaboard Transmarine. In 2017 they moved to Charlotte, NC.
Joe is survived by his wife of 74 years, Elinor R. Smith; four children: daughters Sharon (Jim), Sheryl (Jerry), Shelley (Tim) and son, Jay (Helen). He was affectionately called "Cappy Joe" by his 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Charlotte December 13, 2019 with committal in the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019