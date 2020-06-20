Joseph Alan "Joe" Johnson
At 62 years young, Joe passed away peacefully June 10, 2020. He was known as playwright, director, actor and friend to many in St. Petersburg, FL as well as Los Angeles, New York and Italy. He acted in over 30 plays and wrote more than 10, publishing one just last year. His passion was to entertain. He was a graduate of Princess Anne High School, class of 1975, and the Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He appeared on stage, TV and was in over 20 films in the US and Italy. He is survived by his siblings, Bill, Penny and Rob (wife Helen) Johnson, nephew Robert and niece Mary Johnson, and too many friends to count. Celebrations of Life will be held at a later date in St. Petersburg and Los Angeles.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
