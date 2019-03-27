Joseph Allen Reynolds, Jr., 75, of Virginia Beach, Va. passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born April 23, 1943, in Danville, Va. to Dorothy Wesson Reynolds and Joseph Allen Reynolds, Sr. He grew up in Richmond, Va. graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Richmond.After college, â€œJoeâ€ served his country in Vietnam as a first lieutenant in the United States Army. He then worked for Bethlehem Steel, Valley Steel in Roanoke, Va., and went on to become co-owner of Hall-Hodges, Inc, a rebar fabricator, in Norfolk, Va., where he served as president for 18 years. Up until his death, he served as a consultant with Rockingham Steel. He was never a man to retire. Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. He loved his work and was devoted to his family. He enjoyed playing golf, bird hunting, tending his roses andâ€"his true passion, talking to people and making friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by his wife Emily Best Reynolds, son Joseph Allen Reynolds, III, â€œTrippâ€ (Aviva), daughter Cary Reynolds Stiles (Rob), grandchildren Sadie Reynolds, Dahlia Reynolds, Robert David Stiles, III â€œTrippâ€, Benjamin Reynolds Stiles, sisters Cecile Reynolds Myers, Martha Reynolds Davidson (Chas), and Anne Reynolds Guest (Fred). Joe is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Trevillian Reynolds, who passed away September 2000.A memorial service will be held Sunday March 31, 2019, at 2pm at Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Drive, Va. Beach, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Francis Service Dogs Foundation, PO Box 19538, Roanoke, Va 24019 (540) 342-3647 or Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia 520 W. 21st Street, G-2452, Norfolk, Va 23517. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary