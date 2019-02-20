Joseph â€œGrahamâ€ Alley, 34, beloved son, brother, uncle, teammate, coach and friend, entered life eternal on February 15, 2019. Graham, son of Deb and Jerry Alley, was born in Norfolk and lived in Virginia Beach, VA. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Donald Clark and Eugene â€œJeepâ€ Alley. Left to cherish his memories are his parents, his sister Ashley Alley (Tarek Shuman) of Alexandria, VA, his brother Greg Alley (Lauren) of Pacific Palisades, CA, his nieces and nephews Lucy and Gabriel Shuman and Coen and Luna Alley, his grandmothers Gloria Alley and Carolyn Clark, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graham, a proud graduate of Norfolk Academy and Virginia Military Institute, never met a stranger and was at ease holding a nine-minute old infant or the hand of a 90-year-old senior. From his preschool days forward, his earthly loves were music and sports. He spent countless hours singing, writing and performing music. Graham was a member of St. Aidanâ€™s Episcopal Church choir where his rich baritone voice always made a joyful noise and glorified his Lord. He was a student of the game of basketball from age 5 and never saw a 3-pointer he wouldnâ€™t take. Graham also loved the written word as evidence by his VMI degree in English. He was employed by Regent University admissions and recently remarked that he had never worked with a group that was so loving and supportive. The family would like to thank Jamie Dougherty and Carol Thomas Downing for nurturing Grahamâ€™s love of music, thank Dr. Paul Sayegh for his years of friendship and support of Graham, and recognize Grahamâ€™s special friends, Rebecca, Isaiah and Gideon Royer. Both visitation and service will be held at St. Aidanâ€™s, 3201 Edinburgh Drive, VA Beach, with visitation on Friday, February 22, 6-8pm, and service on Saturday, February 23 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts in Grahamâ€™s memory to the Chas Foundation, Norfolk Academy, VMI, or St. Aidanâ€™s Episcopal Church. Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary