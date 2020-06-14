Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph B. Davis, III, 76, of Virginia Beach passed away June 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Kathleen; sisters Cathy (Johnny) and Ann; brothers Don, Bobby (Cyndi), and Larry (Teresa); and nieces and nephews.



There will be no services due to the pandemic. Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



