Joey Byron left us on Sept. 28, 2020. He has gone to a place where he can drive the tractor all day, the fields have no stumps, fish always bite, there is always an 8 pt buck in his sight, a NASCAR race every week, the sun and volleyball nets are always out on Chicks Beach, and Kentucky and the Cowboys always win.Joe lived life like his heart, wide open! He will be incredibly missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.