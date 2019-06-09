Joseph C. Nemie, Sr., passed away on May 31, 2019, at 84 years of age. Joe was born in Miami, Florida, on June 10, 1934, to the late Julius Nemie and Clementine Akoury Nemie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Melody Maria Nemie, and his sisters Mary Artis and Josephine Caldwell. He is survived by Iris Lockamy Nemie, his loving and beloved wife of 60 years; son Joseph Nemie, Jr., and his wife Christie of Montana; grandson George Nemie of Montana; granddaughter Ava Williams of Portsmouth; sister Margarite Burns of Williamsburg; brother Julius Nemie and his wife Lois of Williamsburg; brother Ed Nemie and his wife Sue of Chesapeake; sister Yvonne Wolf of Norfolk; brother Chuck Akoury and his wife Teresa of Norfolk. Joeâ€™s memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Ghent section of Norfolk at 11:00, Thursday, June 13. The reception will be held at the home of Paul Campsen and Dr. Carrie White, 1369 Botetourt Gardens, only a few blocks from the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joeâ€™s name to the Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballantine Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia, 23504. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary