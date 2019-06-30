Joseph Clifton Holland, 90, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born in Nansemond County, VA to the late Mattie Virginia and Jesse Linwood Holland. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 Â½ years, Flora Bland Holland, and brothers Johnnie Linwood Holland, Jesse Edward Holland and William Hunter Holland; and sister Virginia Marie Holland.



Cliff was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Class. He served as a deacon and in numerous other capacities in the church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and served in the 9th Infantry. Cliff was a founding member of the Kings Fork Ruritan Club. He was a long-time owner/operator of Windsor Shell Service.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Pamela Miller (Mark) of Fairfax, VA, Wanda Rector (John) of Suffolk, VA, Brenda Mansfield (Cary) of Suffolk, VA; sons Joseph â€œJoeyâ€ C. Holland, Jr. (Pam) of Suffolk, VA, Adrian Alan Holland (Lucy) of Suffolk, VA; grandchildren Stefanie, Meredith, Haley, Casey, Kelly, Trey, John, Trent, and Kate; brother Raymond Jackson Holland (Lenora); and many other loving family members.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Western Branch Baptist Church, 6952 Old Myrtle Rd, Suffolk with Pastor Tim Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington Street, Suffolk and other times at the home of daughter Brenda Mansfield. Memorial donations may be offered to Horton Wreath Society, P.O. Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019