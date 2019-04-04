On the evening of April 1, 2019 our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Deacon Joseph Collins Jr., transitioned to his heavenly home. He was born to the late Joseph Collins Sr. and Gladys Collins on December 28, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Brown and brother, Warren T. Collins, Sr.He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He worked at Globe Iron before entering his career at the Virginian Pilot. During his employment with the Virginian Pilot, Joseph was a mentor and encourager to those around him. That was evident in the accolades received at his retirement party. Joseph went from a press wiper in the press room to a supervisor in the Newsprint department. He was a dedicated employee at the Virginian Pilot for 42 years. Deacon Joseph Collins Jr. was a faithful member of Smyrna Church of Christ Holy Disciples since 1974. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and served on many auxiliaries. He was a member of the Senior Choir and President of the Male Chorus. A few of his favorite songs were â€œItâ€™s your Seasonâ€ and â€œFather Open Our Eyesâ€. He was also a member of the Trustee Board and the chairman of the Smyrna Deacon Board. In addition, Deacon Joseph Collins Jr. served as the church sexton, where he took pride in keeping the house of the Lord presentable, until his health caused him to pass the torch. He greeted everyone that he came into contact with a smile, a warm handshake, and a kind word. He will truly be missed by his church family.Left to cherish fond memories is his beloved wife of 53 years, Regina A. Collins; three daughters, Celetta Brown (Randy), Renita Langston (James), Jonita Shabazz (Rasool) and one son, Joseph Collins III; seven grandchildren, Marcus, Randy (Brittany), Shareta, James (Lauryn), Jalil, Leah and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Catherine Johnson, Barbara McCall, Josephine Belton (twin) and Gladys Nunnally (Sterling); one sister-in-law, Edna Collins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A wake will be held on April 5th at 8:00pm in the chapel of Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W. Berkley Avenue Norfolk, Virginia 23523. A funeral will be held Saturday, April 6th at Smyrna Church of Christ Holy Disciples, 741 Marshall Avenue Norfolk, Virginia 23504. Interment will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, Virginia. Family and friends will assemble at 226 Purple Martin Lane one hour prior to the service for the procession to the chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary