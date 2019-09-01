|
|
For Joseph Craig Merrell, life was all about family. That's because he believed that every man, woman, and child walking this beautiful earth is a son or daughter of God. So when he met you, he believed, firmly, deeply, in his giant heart, that you were his brother or sister. You were family; and Craig loved his family.
In 1950, he arrived as the second son of John Yeates and Marjorie Merrell. With his three siblings, John Jr., Karen, and David, Craig thrived in their happy home in Arlington, Virginia. As a young man, two major decisions changed the course of his life. First, while recovering from back surgery, he decided to become a doctor. Second, he answered the call to share the gospel of Jesus Christ in the French-Swiss Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On his mission, Craig developed a passion for working with God to heal broken hearts and wounded souls.
While studying medicine at the University of Virginia, Craig was set up on a blind date with Teresa Ann Johnson. They were married on March 6, 1976 and together they raised eight children - Thomas, Michael, David, Stephen, Jonathan, Joshua, Anna, and Sara. Love, music, and faith filled their home. His six daughters-in-law - Wendi, Allison, Rachel, Emily, Cyndia, and Anne - and 19 grandchildren
Through his work as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he was a beloved member of the Tidewater community. He considered his patients as part of his extended family and helping them brought him immeasurable joy. Through his work with Operation Smile, his healing touch extended around the world.
Craig was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and influenced the lives of thousands through his ministry whether he was teaching two-year-olds or leading congregations. He was looking forward to retiring this coming year and taking up a full-time grandfathering position on a quiet farm in the mountains.
A viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4759 Bennetts Pasture Road, Suffolk Virginia, 23435. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, September 2nd at the same location and all are invited to attend.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Smile http://www.operationsmile.org or LDS Charities https://www.latterdaysaintcharities.org. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019