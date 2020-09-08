1/1
Joseph Dominic Rosary Desnoyers
Joseph Dominic Rosary Desnoyers, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on September 5, 2020.

Born in Glover, Vermont, he was the son of the late Gedeon Louis Desnoyers and Elizabeth Santerre Desnoyers. Mr. Desnoyers graduated the University of Rhode Island, having received a fellowship to complete his education with a BA in 1969. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserves and retired after 42 years as a Comptroller for the defense department of the United States Navy, during which time he received many honors and awards. During Dominic's younger years at a French Catholic School, he became an accomplished violinist and proficient in French. His many hobbies included carpentry, boating, fishing and racquetball.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 60 years, Anne Veronica Ripa Desnoyers; two sons, Peter Santerre Desnoyers and wife, Tammy, and Stephen James Desnoyers, all of Virginia Beach; daughter, Suzanne Marie Desnoyers Morris and husband, Mark, of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Tiffany, Emily, and Sarah; and a sister, Theresa Malicia of South Boston, MA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 8, 2020.
September 7, 2020
RIP Uncle Dominic!!!!!
Tony De Mello Jr.
Family
