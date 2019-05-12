Joseph Douglas ("Doug") Deal III, 69, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Worcester, MA due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born in 1949 in Norfolk, VA and was predeceased by his parents Joseph Douglas Deal Jr. and Jane Martin Deal. He grew up in Newport News, VA and received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard University in 1971, and his Master of Arts in History and PhD in History from University of Rochester in 1974 and 1982, respectively. In 1993 he published his dissertation, entitled â€œRace and Class in Colonial Virginia: Indians, Englishmen, and Africans on the Eastern Shore during the Seventeenth Century.â€ He taught American History at State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego from 1982 until 2011 and served as Chair of the History Department from 2003 to 2009. He retired from SUNY Oswego in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Hornig of Shrewsbury, MA, four children: Joseph Deal of Washington D.C., Terri Benedict of Oswego, NY, Alexandra Deal of Medford, MA, and Kimberly Brown of Sierra Vista, AZ, eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brother, John Deal of Norfolk, VA, his fatherâ€™s second wife Eve Deal of Williamsburg, VA, her son Scott Walker of Mooresville, NC and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private burial in Massachusetts. Memorial donations may be made to , the American Parkinson Disease Association or a charity of the donorâ€™s choice. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019