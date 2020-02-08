The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:30 PM
Virginia Beach - Joseph Douglas Kaluzny, 59, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in a local hospital. He was a native of Newfoundland, Canada and has been a resident of Hampton Roads for most of his life. He was the son of the late Joseph George Kaluzny and Bernadine Jowanna Kaluzny. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Terrie Gillikin Kaluzny.

He was a graduate of Princess Anne High School and was retired from the United States Civil Service, Crane Surveillance Department of Navfac, as a Safety Inspector after 30 years employment.

Survivors include his loving son, Douglas Joseph Kaluzny and his wife Crystal of Virginia Beach, his sisters; Debbie Engleman and her husband Andrew of Gloucester, VA and Phyllis Kaluzny of Virginia Beach, VA and his grandchildren, Cameron and Brooklynn Kaluzny.

A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel, 5:30 PM, Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. The Reverend Father Cristiano Brito, OSB will officiate. The burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020
