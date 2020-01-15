|
|
Joseph E. Campbell Jr., WTCM, USN Ret., 76, passed away Jan. 12, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Joseph Campbell Sr. and Grace Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellie Madlambayan Campbell; sons, Michael (Annette), Leslie (Milette), and Joel Madlambayan; daughter, Janet Williams (Ralph) and two grandsons of Tucson, AZ; sister, Nancy Krause of Richmond, VA; brother, George Campbell (Fariba); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Campbell and his parents.
Joseph served in the US Navy from May 1961 to August 1990. His service included USS Bonhomme Richard; USS Yellowstone; USS Kitty Hawk; USS Coral Sea; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Naval Weapons Station, Colts Neck, NJ; Subic Bay CTF73, Cubi, Point, Philippines; and NWG, Norfolk, VA. He retired from the Coral Sea in 1990.
After retiring, Joe graduated from St. Leo's Univ. He was employed with Builder Square, Home Depot, and Norfolk Int. Airport, where he retired.
Joe was an avid Redskins fan collecting any memorabilia with a Redskins logo. Joe also enjoyed NASCAR, his favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tony Stewart.
The family would like to thank all the friends who visited and called, he loved you all very much. Thanks to the love and care that the nurses and doctors gave from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital ICU. Special thanks to Dr. Mary Baker for the excellent care she provided.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thurs. Jan. 16 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m., Fri. Jan. 17, 2020 at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020