The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Earl Ange Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Earl Ange Sr. Obituary
Joseph Earl Ange, Sr. (71) passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He was a Norfolk native, and was one of eight children to the late Jasper Ange and Agnes Cotton. He proudly served in the United States Army, was a Merchant Marine, received his Bachelor's Degree from Old Dominion University, was a realtor, and retired from the Department of Defense after 33 years.

Joseph was a member of Norfolk First Baptist Church, was proud of his children and grandchildren, was an avid historian (especially when it came to his Italian heritage), enjoyed watching American Pickers and his religious speakers.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Wanda; two children, Cindy Pope (Will) and Joey Ange; six grandchildren; five siblings; nieces and nephews; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and his in-laws.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, with a funeral services beginning at 1pm, and burial to follow. Please visit WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolences for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -