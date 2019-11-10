|
|
Joseph Earl Ange, Sr. (71) passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia.
He was a Norfolk native, and was one of eight children to the late Jasper Ange and Agnes Cotton. He proudly served in the United States Army, was a Merchant Marine, received his Bachelor's Degree from Old Dominion University, was a realtor, and retired from the Department of Defense after 33 years.
Joseph was a member of Norfolk First Baptist Church, was proud of his children and grandchildren, was an avid historian (especially when it came to his Italian heritage), enjoyed watching American Pickers and his religious speakers.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Wanda; two children, Cindy Pope (Will) and Joey Ange; six grandchildren; five siblings; nieces and nephews; and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and his in-laws.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, with a funeral services beginning at 1pm, and burial to follow. Please visit WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave a message of condolences for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019