Joseph Earl Thomas, 84, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. After his service in the Army, Joe retired after 42 years with Associated Naval Architects as a mechanic in boat repair. Best known for his love of growing a variety of flowers, Joe's other hobbies included golfing and flying drones.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary D. Thomas, of Portsmouth; his sister, Ann Foster, of Courtland; his niece, Cindy (Chris) Gooch of Virginia Beach; and nephew, Thomas (Diane) Hains, of Chesapeake, VA. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee & Earl G. Thomas of Portsmouth, VA.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Care Home Health & Hospice of Chesapeake, VA. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.