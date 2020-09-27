1/
Joseph Earl Thomas
Joseph Earl Thomas, 84, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. After his service in the Army, Joe retired after 42 years with Associated Naval Architects as a mechanic in boat repair. Best known for his love of growing a variety of flowers, Joe's other hobbies included golfing and flying drones.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary D. Thomas, of Portsmouth; his sister, Ann Foster, of Courtland; his niece, Cindy (Chris) Gooch of Virginia Beach; and nephew, Thomas (Diane) Hains, of Chesapeake, VA. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee & Earl G. Thomas of Portsmouth, VA.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Comfort Care Home Health & Hospice of Chesapeake, VA. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
