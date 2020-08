Or Copy this URL to Share

Sunrise 08/15/1987 Sunset 08/06/2020



Passed away at the age of 32. He will be remembered for his infectious smile. Survived by his mother, Patricia Dunnington; brother, Mario and sisters, Shonia, Sharon and Monique; along with six nephews and six nieces and extended family members too numerous to mention. He will be dearly missed. Thank you for all the prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store