DURHAM: Joseph Edward Boykin, Jr., 96, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Eno Point Assisted Living. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joseph Edward Boykin, Sr. and Helen Jones Boykin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Boykin was also predeceased by his first wife, Annie Laurie Boykin. Joe was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran.
Joe is survived by his wife of 21 years, Clara Totty Boykin; son, Kimball Boykin (Cary) of Virginia Beach, VA; step-sons, Mike Hayes (Mary Em), Kevin Hayes (Julie), Denis Hayes (Brenda), Patrick Hayes (Deborah), Timothy Hayes; grandchildren, Robert Boykin (Mary Katherine) of Charlotte, NC, Ellen Carter Boykin of Richmond, VA, Elizabeth Ann Boykin of Richmond, VA; and step-grandchildren, Timothy Hayes II, Ashley Hayes, and Bailey Hayes.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, Monday, September 9 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Wes Neal officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full-length obituary can be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 6, 2019