Joseph Edward "Eddie" Cooke passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Norfolk Sentara Hospital. Eddie was born August 4, 1959 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to John W Cooke, Sr. and Audrey Hux Cooke. He was the second of four children. Eddie graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1977 where he was an honor student, 3-sport athlete, and a member of many service clubs. In 1982 he earned a degree in Business/Managerial Economics from North Carolina State University. He was also a graduate of the NC School of Banking. His career in banking began in Ahoskie, NC soon after graduation. He continued working in the banking sector after transferring to the Outer Banks in the early 2000's, and continued there until earlier this year. Eddie had many good friends and co-workers over the years for which he was very appreciative. He was quiet and unassuming, hard working, and uncomplaining even in sickness. In short, he was known by all as a great man.



In 2014, he married his soulmate, wife, Donna. She and their sons, Zachary and Jacob Robins, along with their two dogs, Sophie and Bella, filled his life with much joy and happiness. He is survived by his brothers, John (Darlene) and Jamie; sister, Angie Himmel (David); aunts Peggy Hudson (Bill) and Barbara Ann Privette; two nieces, Alyson and Faith; nephew, Bryan and many cousins.



A fall Memorial Service will be set at a later date to celebrate the life of Eddie. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store