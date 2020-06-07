Joseph Edward "Eddie" Cooke
1959 - 2020
Joseph Edward "Eddie" Cooke passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Norfolk Sentara Hospital. Eddie was born August 4, 1959 in Roanoke Rapids, NC to John W Cooke, Sr. and Audrey Hux Cooke. He was the second of four children. Eddie graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1977 where he was an honor student, 3-sport athlete, and a member of many service clubs. In 1982 he earned a degree in Business/Managerial Economics from North Carolina State University. He was also a graduate of the NC School of Banking. His career in banking began in Ahoskie, NC soon after graduation. He continued working in the banking sector after transferring to the Outer Banks in the early 2000's, and continued there until earlier this year. Eddie had many good friends and co-workers over the years for which he was very appreciative. He was quiet and unassuming, hard working, and uncomplaining even in sickness. In short, he was known by all as a great man.

In 2014, he married his soulmate, wife, Donna. She and their sons, Zachary and Jacob Robins, along with their two dogs, Sophie and Bella, filled his life with much joy and happiness. He is survived by his brothers, John (Darlene) and Jamie; sister, Angie Himmel (David); aunts Peggy Hudson (Bill) and Barbara Ann Privette; two nieces, Alyson and Faith; nephew, Bryan and many cousins.

A fall Memorial Service will be set at a later date to celebrate the life of Eddie. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
We never met an all around better person than Eddie Cooke , so happy he was part of our family and we loved and will miss him . Sending our love & prayers to Donna ,Zachary & Jacob . J D & Jenny Hart
J D Hart
