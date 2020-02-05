|
Spencer, Joseph E., "Killer Joe", "Joe-Joe" or "Lil Bro" departed this life on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. Spencer and Helen L. Spencer and oldest sister, Helene S. Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters Justine S. Spence and Bernadine Spencer; two brothers, William B. Spencer (Cornelia) and Kenneth L. Spencer; nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives, friends and his earthly angels, John and Dolly Artis. Graves Funeral Home handling arrangements, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23504. Public visitation 1-6pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral Service 1pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020