Joseph McNair, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA passed November 7, 2020. Joseph graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, then later retired with the NY Transit after 30 years of service. He was also a Mason with the Prince Hall Lodge #47 in New York and was a member to First Baptist Church Norfolk. A funeral will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, November 14, 2020 , with a viewing at 10:00am.



