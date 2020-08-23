1/1
Joseph F. Weaver
Joe Weaver (67) our beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend went home to be with the Lord on Saturday August 8, 2020. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his two sons and two brothers.

He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley Weaver and Francis Gilliland Weaver; and his sister Becky Weaver, all of Norfolk, VA.

He is survived by his two sons Brandon Weaver (Greensboro, NC) and Aaron Weaver (Chesapeake, VA). He leaves 3 grandchildren, Mason Weaver, Charlee Weaver, Charlotte Weaver. He also leaves 2 brothers, Barry Weaver (Chesapeake, VA) and Jim Weaver (Norfolk, VA).

He was a retired plumber and pipe fitter. Worked for 35 years with Warwick Mechanical Group. He was proud member of the local 110 plumbers and pipefitters in Norfolk, VA. He was very dedicated to his work. Joe always put others before himself, helping in any way he could. He enjoyed anything outdoors and always loved dogs. He kept himself busy working on multiple projects.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
