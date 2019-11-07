The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Welner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Welner Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Welner Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Welner, Jr., was born on February 1st 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, and died November 4th 2019 in Chesapeake, VA. His father, Joseph F. Welner, Sr. and his mother, Grace Elisabeth Welner nee Goetz; two sisters, Grace Mynes and Alice Hockel, preceded him in death. He has one brother, John Welner who lives in Overland, MO.

He attended catholic school Holy Innocence in Brooklyn, NY and after high school he served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1953-1957. He was hired by Pan American at Kennedy Airport NY as a mechanic, than became a supervisor.

Joseph married Christel Richter from Herford, Germany and they moved to Massapequa Park L.I.N.Y. They had one son, Ronald and a girl, Monica who died after birth. Joe worked as an engineer for Fairchild Republic of Farmingdale, NY who built the A10 war plane that was used during the Gulf War. After the company closed for not getting any military contracts, the family moved to Chesapeake, VA, where he retired.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -