Joseph F. Welner, Jr., was born on February 1st 1935 in Brooklyn, NY, and died November 4th 2019 in Chesapeake, VA. His father, Joseph F. Welner, Sr. and his mother, Grace Elisabeth Welner nee Goetz; two sisters, Grace Mynes and Alice Hockel, preceded him in death. He has one brother, John Welner who lives in Overland, MO.
He attended catholic school Holy Innocence in Brooklyn, NY and after high school he served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1953-1957. He was hired by Pan American at Kennedy Airport NY as a mechanic, than became a supervisor.
Joseph married Christel Richter from Herford, Germany and they moved to Massapequa Park L.I.N.Y. They had one son, Ronald and a girl, Monica who died after birth. Joe worked as an engineer for Fairchild Republic of Farmingdale, NY who built the A10 war plane that was used during the Gulf War. After the company closed for not getting any military contracts, the family moved to Chesapeake, VA, where he retired.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019