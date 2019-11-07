The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Joseph F. Welner Jr.


1935 - 2019
Joseph F. Welner Jr. Obituary
Joseph F. Welner, Jr., 84, of Chesapeake, VA passed away on November 4, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph F. and Grace E. Welner, he is survived by his wife, Christel; his son, Ronald; and his brother, John. His two sisters Grace Mynes and Alice Hockel, preceded him in death.

He attended Holy Innocents Catholic School in Brooklyn, NY and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1953-1957. Joe's aviation career continued with Pan American at JFK NY as a mechanic and supervisor and later as an engineer with Fairchild Republic of Farmingdale NY, builders of the A-10 Warthog fighter jet used in the Gulf War. He retired and moved to Chesapeake, VA with his family.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Great Bridge United Methodist Church, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019
