Joseph Francis Balsamo (68) of Suffolk, Va. passed away at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Rosary and visitation will be held on 2/20/2020 at Baker-Foster Funeral Home in Suffolk from 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 2/21/2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth, Va. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund. See BWFosterFuneralHome.com for further details.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020