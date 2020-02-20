The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Services
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
522 High St.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map

Joseph Francis Balsamo

Joseph Francis Balsamo Obituary
Joseph Francis Balsamo (68) of Suffolk, Va. passed away at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Rosary and visitation will be held on 2/20/2020 at Baker-Foster Funeral Home in Suffolk from 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday 2/21/2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth, Va. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church Restoration Fund. See BWFosterFuneralHome.com for further details.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2020
