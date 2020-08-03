MACHIPONGO, VA - Commander Joseph Francis Corcoran, USN (Ret.) passed away in the comfort of his home on August 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years Joan Machen Corcoran, three devoted daughters, Dr. Denise Corcoran (David Balashinsky) of Binghamton, NY, Jill Corcoran of New York, NY, and Karen Corcoran of Alexandria, VA. He was known fondly as Papa Joe by his three adoring grandchildren, Rachel, Jack, and Emily.
Joe was born in Baltimore, MD on December 18, 1939 to Dorothy and John Corcoran. Throughout his life, he remained very close with his seven siblings. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Bohager, and brother, Dr. William Corcoran (Bonnie Jean Dibelius). He is survived by Dr. John Corcoran (Lynn), Mary Morton, Dorothy Meiser (Rick), Margaret Glenn (John), and Randy Corcoran (Regina), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1958, Joe continued his education at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD from which he graduated in 1962. He later earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He had a distinguished 20-year naval career, twice earning the meritorious service medal, among other awards and commendations. He was early selected for the rank of Captain but chose to retire from the military to pursue other opportunities in the private sector.
Joe thoroughly enjoyed the last 25 years in retirement on the Eastern Shore of Virginia where he learned the ways of watermen and woodsmen. His strong sense of fairness and sharp wit were admired by all who knew him.
Interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations are welcome at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org
) and Riverside Shore Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.