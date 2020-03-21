The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Goncalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Francis Goncalves Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Francis Goncalves Jr. Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Joseph Goncalves, Jr., 71, died March 19, 2020. Joe was a retired project manager with Dominion Power and a Navy Veteran. He was also a Virginia Tech Alumnus, Hokie football season ticket holder for over 30 years and a proud member of The Hokie Club.

Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela H. Goncalves; six children, Crystal Goncalves, Amanda Gester and husband Cecil, Joseph Goncalves and wife Ashley, Jackie Korbal and husband Scott, Lori Beverly and husband Patrick, and Larry Balance; sister, Delores Rowe, two brothers, Randy Goncalves and John Goncalves; and eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chase, Isla, Graham, Alex, Charlie, Parker and Carter.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Mar. 23, at 11 AM in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Sunday from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -