Joseph F. McKenzie (RETLCDR) of Rainelle. W.VA and a resident of Norfolk passed away Sunday 5/12/19. He was a proud alum from the Naval Academy class of 1946 and enjoyed a rewarding career. Upon retirement from the service he taught Math, Physics and Vocational Education in the Norfolk Public School System. With a continued enthusiasm for working, he fancied himself as a builder which continued to occupy his time until his recent illness.He is predeceased by his parents James and Barbara McKenzie, wife Virginia Hegarty McKenzie, daughter Kathy Carleton, brother Eugene McKenzie and three sisters Patsy Brinkoetter, Lou Ann McKenzie and Marion Korochowski. Joseph is survived by three siblings, Vincent (Jean) McKenzie, Tommy McKenzie of Arizona and youngest sister Flora Jane Gatley in Falls Church, Va. Immediate family surviving is Son In Law Bruce Carleton of Jupiter Hills, Florida; Daughters Sally Ann & Mitchell Seeley of Denver, Co., Lori and Don Hardee, Sr. of Norfolk, VA and Lesa Ellen McKenzie, of Sterling, Co.; Grandchildren, Lauren and Leslie Carleton, Hailey and Sam Reed, Don and Michelle Hardee; and one great granddaughter, Alex Hardee. We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers that brought so much comfort both â€œJoeâ€ and family. Maurine and Ann, such incredible ladies and the Sentara Hospice group that tended to his needs. We also want to thank the owner and staff at Bayview Community Pharmacy who demonstrated such compassion and care-words cannot express our gratitude. His life pleasures were simple, anything that could fit in his hand to eat while he was always on the run, a homemade fruit pie, a rousing game of poker or pool, good books in his words â€œare like spending time with good friendsâ€. A gift to ALS Research for a cure would be appreciated. A graveside service will take place at St. Maryâ€™s Cemetery at 11 a.m. 5/22/19 with a reception to follow at the home of Lori and Don. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 18, 2019