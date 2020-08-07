1/
Joseph Fredrick Reed Jr.
1955 - 2020
Joseph Fredrick Reed Jr. 64, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 27, 2020 at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland. Born December 1, 1955 in Sussex County, Virginia, he was affectionately known as Jose or Shag.

Joseph worked as a CDL truck driver and retired from Waste Management Corporation after 25 years of service. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards or chess, especially with his family. He will always be remembered for his happy laugh, his big warm smile, and his deep love for his family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Joseph Fredrick (Sr) and Inez Reed; and brother Steven Troy Reed.

He leaves to cherish precious memories: his wife, Carol L. Reed; one daughter, LaTresha Reed (Mother Lillie) of Virginia Beach, VA; three step-daughters, Felecia Jones-Sheffield of Tampa, FL, Lorri Jones of Virginia Beach, VA, Shankara Jones-McNair of Clinton, MD; one stepson, Karl (PJ) Daily of Virginia Beach, VA; one sister, Laura Byrd (Tony) of Jarrett, VA; one brother Bobby Reed (Joyce) of Chesapeake, VA; four grandchildren: Zavion Reed, Deon Jones, Ashlee McNair, and Nylah McNair; special nephew, King Wilson; and a host of other family and friends.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 7, 2020.
