Joseph Kowalski passed away November 28, 2019 at a local hospital with family and friends at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their daughter Kimberly. Other family members include brother-in-law Neil Christensen, nephews David Keidel, Ron Keidel (Laurie), great nieces and nephews, best friend Dick Dunford, and a host of friends and extended family members.
Born in Richmond and raised in Williamsburg, Joe was a graduate of ODU and worked as Library Assistant at ODU for nearly 29 years. He was an avid book collector and seller, loved going to yard and estate sales, and was a long-time ODU basketball fan.
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, Witchduck Road, is handling arrangements. A visitation will be conducted from 4-6pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be later next week at 11am, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 437 Providence Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019