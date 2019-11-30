The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach V, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph George Kowalski Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph George Kowalski Jr. Obituary
Joseph Kowalski passed away November 28, 2019 at a local hospital with family and friends at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and their daughter Kimberly. Other family members include brother-in-law Neil Christensen, nephews David Keidel, Ron Keidel (Laurie), great nieces and nephews, best friend Dick Dunford, and a host of friends and extended family members.

Born in Richmond and raised in Williamsburg, Joe was a graduate of ODU and worked as Library Assistant at ODU for nearly 29 years. He was an avid book collector and seller, loved going to yard and estate sales, and was a long-time ODU basketball fan.

Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, Witchduck Road, is handling arrangements. A visitation will be conducted from 4-6pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Monday, December 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be later next week at 11am, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 437 Providence Road, Chesapeake, VA 23325. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -