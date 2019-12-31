The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Joseph H. Beard Jr. Obituary
Joseph Henry Beard, Jr., 84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Mary and Joseph H. Beard, Sr. He retired from the Navy after 23 years and NORSHIPCO. He was the owner/operator of Beard Contracting.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella W. Beard; two daughters, Marcella Beard Rankin and husband Fredrick and Patricia Diane McDermott and husband William; two sons, Joe Beard, III and wife Mimi and Mike Beard and wife Kathy; a sister, Jacqueline Howard and husband Dee; and seven grandchildren, Abby, William, Claire, Josh, Tommy, Julian and Christian.

A funeral service will be held 1 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Suh. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 - 6 P.M.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019
