Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Azalea Baptist Church
3314 E. Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA
Joseph H. Francis, Jr., â€œJoeâ€, 43, of Norfolk, VA, passed away May 8, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. Joe was born in Portsmouth, VA to Joseph H. Francis, Sr., and Rosemary Eakes Francis. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, sisters, Robin Marie Smith (Bob), and Rosanne Francis, niece Ryan Marie Smith, nephew Robert L. Smith (Lara), great nephew Fletcher Smith, long time special friends Nicole Reed, Rebecca Weinschal, Lisa Jane Sauve, Ryan Bell, and Joe Zagrocki. Joe graduated from Norview High School, Norfolk, VA, in 1993. He went on to graduate from TCC in 1997, and Norfolk State University with a B.S. degree in 1999. He taught Preschool for several years in the YMCA Early Discoveries Program in VA Beach before deciding to become a Merchant Seaman. He was a member of the Seafarers International Union. Joe loved to travel and visited many countries. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. A reception will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joeâ€™s name to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019
