Joseph Hall Todd, 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Mildred Hall Todd and Graham N. Todd.Joe was a graduate of Granby High School and worked for Ford Motor Co., Cox Communications, and was a former courtesy driver for Enterprise Services. Joe also served in the National Guard for several years. Some of his favorite times were roller skating and eating with his friends at Dunkin Donuts.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved daughter, Christine Todd and her children, Macole Todd and Matthew Brightman; 2 brothers, Phillip Todd and William Todd; 7 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.The family would like to sincerely thank the staffs at Cancer Specialist of Tidewater, Generation Home Healthcare, Heartland Hospice, and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th in the Laskin Road chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The family will receive friends at a visitation in the chapel 1 hour prior (6-7 pm) to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019