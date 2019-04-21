Captain Joseph (Jay) Maston passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Jay was born on May 13, 1933 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Joseph Harold Maston II and Sue Maston Lynch. Jay attended Friends School in Wilmington, Delaware from the 1st to the 12th Grade and then graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1956. Jay spent 30 years in the US Navy retiring in 1986. He also attained a Masters in International Relations from George Washington University. After his retirement (â€œbecause he couldnâ€™t boil waterâ€) he attended Johnson & Wales Culinary Institute. Graduating Cum Laude, he went on to teach business math at the school for two years. During Jayâ€™s Navy career, he traveled the world as a member of both the Submarine Force and the surface Navy. He served as Commanding Officer of the USS Holder and the USS Aeolus. He enjoyed his job as an instructor at the Naval War College in Newport, RI and just prior to his retirement, he served as Dean of Education at the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va.Jay was an avid sports fan with a particular passion for baseball. His favorite team was the Chicago Cubs (he actually was heard to say that he could die happy once they won the World Series in 2016) and he was a loyal fan of the Washington Nationals. Jay also enjoyed the game of tennis and the many friends he made while playing the sport over the years. Another great love of Jayâ€™s was travelling with his wife Cathy. They travelled many places and many miles with the most memorable being the fulfillment of Jayâ€™s dream to circumnavigate South America.Jay was predeceased by his first wife Nancy Riggs Maston. He is survived by his wife Cathy; his three children Joseph Harold Maston IV (Nancy), Lisa Harrison (Michael) and Jennifer Long (Lonnie); Stepdaughter Carrie Hurt (Jim) and grandchildren Will Maston, Bennet Maston, Bridget Maston, Anna Harrison, Nora Harrison, Cory Harrison, Olivia Long, Claire Long, Taylor Hurt, Jacob Hurt and Megan Hurt. He is also survived by his only sibling Melinda Parker (Bill) as well as several nieces and nephews. Jay often said that he wanted to be remembered as a good husband, a good father, a good sailor, a good friend and a good Christian. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th, 2019, 5:00 - 7:30 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26th at 2:00 PM, Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, 1445 Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach. A reception will be held immediately following in the church social hall. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to the Wilmington Friends School in Wilmington, Delaware. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary