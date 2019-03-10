|
Joseph Henry McCoy Jr. of Winterville, North Carolina and formally of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed February 27, 2019. He was born February 15, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Joseph Henry McCoy Sr. and Francis McCoy. Surviving wife, Carolyn McCoy; brother, William McCoy; daughters, Yvonne Malcom, Sheryl Morris (Kevin), Joy Morton (David): granchildren, Jim Malcom, Justin Malcom (Laura), Kristin Haga, and Jennifer Haga.Joseph Henry McCoy was a prominent figure in Virginia Beach. He was on Virginia Beach City Council for the Kempsville Borough for several years, Vice Mayor and the 19th Mayor of Virginia Beach. He was a dentist for over 43 years. Joseph Henry McCoy was very active in the Tidewater area and did so much for the community. A memorial service will take place to celebrate the life of Joseph Henry McCoy at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019