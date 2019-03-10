The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
757-455-2838
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Henry McCoy Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Henry McCoy Jr. Obituary
Joseph Henry McCoy Jr. of Winterville, North Carolina and formally of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed February 27, 2019. He was born February 15, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Joseph Henry McCoy Sr. and Francis McCoy. Surviving wife, Carolyn McCoy; brother, William McCoy; daughters, Yvonne Malcom, Sheryl Morris (Kevin), Joy Morton (David): granchildren, Jim Malcom, Justin Malcom (Laura), Kristin Haga, and Jennifer Haga.Joseph Henry McCoy was a prominent figure in Virginia Beach. He was on Virginia Beach City Council for the Kempsville Borough for several years, Vice Mayor and the 19th Mayor of Virginia Beach. He was a dentist for over 43 years. Joseph Henry McCoy was very active in the Tidewater area and did so much for the community. A memorial service will take place to celebrate the life of Joseph Henry McCoy at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia on March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now