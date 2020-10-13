Joseph Holloman transitioned from this earthly life on October 10, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1934 in Princess Anne County to the late Elijah and Sarah Holloman, Sr. He was married to Dorothy Holloman for 50 years and together, they have 5 children. He was a faithful member of New St. John A.M.E. Church where he worked in many positions. Joseph retired from E. G. Middleton, Inc. after 36 years of service. He leaves to cherish his Memory his wife; Dorothy, 5 children; Steve(Sharon), Kevin, Sherri(Randy), Darnell and Nannette; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Elijah,Jr., and Roosevelt, Sr. and sisters; Dorothy, Rose and Lily. A service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 1p.m. at Community F. H. Norfolk(www.communityfh.com
)