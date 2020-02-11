Home

Joseph J. Slater

Joseph J. Slater Obituary
Ray (Joseph) Slater, 89, passed peacefully into eternal life on 7 February 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Wyandotte, Michigan and raised in Detroit. Ray was pre-deceased by his wife, Flo. They were married on 25 March 1950. Together they raised four children that survived them, John, Janice, Robert (Laura), Denise (Jim). Four grandchildren, Jessica(Steve), Jimmy, Morgan (Aden), Reghan and one great grandchild, Madelyn and many nieces and nephews.

Ray served twenty years in the Navy, retiring in 1967. His second career was in the grocery business.

In his retirement he enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome and making lots of friends that enjoyed the game of golf as he did. He also delighted in a trip anytime to the casino.

Ray, Dad, Grandpa, or Hop will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020
