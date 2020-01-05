|
Joseph "Joe" J. Winstead, 79, of Norfolk, VA passed away on January 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 16, 1940 in Washington, D.C. He was the first born of nine children to the late Joe Bob Winstead Sr. and Estelle Winstead. He was predeceased by a brother, Leonard "Bozo" Winstead and a sister, Cynthia Loyd.
Joe was retired after having performed over 33 years of government service, including the Naval Aviation Depot in Norfolk, VA as a Quality Assurance Specialist and the United States Marine Corps. At NADEP QA Management Division, he was responsible for controlling the quality & reliability of the F-14 Tomcat Aircraft Program and related components including the AIM-9 "Sidewinder" air-to-air missile. He served as President of NAGI & QAP Local 4003 and East Coast Vice-President of Council 257. He enjoyed spending much of his leisurely time in life as an avid fresh & salt water fisherman, and playing billiards.
Left to cherish his memory include his son, Michael Winstead, his former spouse of over 30 years, Cynthia Winstead, brothers: Dennis Winstead (Glenda), Joe Bob Winstead Jr., Robert Winstead (Vera), Adrian Winstead (Deborah) and sisters: Ann Donavol, Judy Mask, and many nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends in a celebration of life memorial service at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel in Norfolk, VA on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020