SKCS Joseph Jack Maniscalco, Sr., USN (Retired), age 92, departed his life on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, on his deceased wife's 94th birthday.Joe was a great family man. First as a husband, second a father of 4, a grandfather of 6, and a great-grandfather of 8. He was known as Papa Joe by his entire family who he always supported emotionally and by example. He held very high standards. The rules applied to all including, himself.He was married to Elizabeth Mary Curtis Innes Maniscalco "Betty" for 59 years. In addition to his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Joseph J. Maniscalco, Jr., and son-in-law, James Riley. Surviving are his three children, Donna Riley, Mary Maniscalco Theberge, M.D. (Daniel), and John Maniscalco, CPA, and daughter-in-law, Tammie Maniscalco will cherish his memory and example as a model of Christian charity and generosity. His grandchildren, Lorna Harrell (Willie), Shamus Riley (Megan), Liam Riley (Lindy), Matthew Theberge (Allie), Danielle Theberge (Gabe), and Joseph J. Maniscalco, III, (Carlie) loved and knew their Papa Joe. His great-grandchildren, Logan, Ryland, Jillian, Will, Luke, James, Finn, and Eilis, will miss there Papa Joe as well.Joseph was born in Highland Falls, New York, in 1928 and attended Newburgh Free Academy and Perdue University. He served as a Store Keeper in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1966. His career continued as a purchasing agent with Galandies and Doughties Food over the next 24 years.He and Betty were active bowlers, square dancers, members of the Knights of Columbus (Kealey Council) and the Alhambra Catholic Fraternal Organizations. He attributes his longevity to 25 years of square dancing with the Merrimac Square Dancing Club.He has been a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Government Ave. in Norfolk since 1961.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Monday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church New Roof Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at: