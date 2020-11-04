Joseph James Lovas Jr., 81 of Palm Beach Gardens, FL (formerly Virginia Beach, VA) peacefully passed from this world on October 23, 2020. As he entered the Pearly Gates, his homecoming was a welcoming celebration as he was greeted by family he loved and missed dearly; his son Sean; his parents Joseph and Elizabeth; his brothers Ronald & Kenneth; and his daughter-in law Sidney.
Joe is survived by his beautiful bride Marque and together they shared an unforgettable love story for 55 years, and also his loving son Jasen; sister Shirley (Ron); his granddaughter Taylor and great granddaughter London "Bella", along with a host of other relatives and close family friends who loved him dearly and enjoyed Joe sharing pictures of this beautiful land, wildlife and nature.
Joe was a patriot who proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine.
Joe had the privilege to work beside one of his best friends and mentor, Ed Snyder when Checkered Flag Auto Group was founded in 1964. He was a sales manager for 12 years and learned the importance of taking care of his customers and employees, earning several salesmanship awards and trips.
Joe was a Nationwide Insurance Agent for 42 years in Virginia Beach where he established The Lovas Insurance Agency. He was part of the business district in Tidewater and his name rapidly became synonymous with commercial insurance. In fact, when Nationwide insured most of the hotels in Virginia Beach, there's a good chance it was insured through Lovas Insurance Agency. During the course of his career, Joe made significant contributions not only taking care of his clients and representing Nationwide in the best possible manner, he also earned numerous awards for his sales performance in commercial, life and personal lines. Joe was known as "The Father of Commercial Insurance", he mentored so many over the years with his commercial expertise and recruited some of the best Nationwide Insurance Agents out there today.
His infectious smile would light up a room and never, did he ever meet a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went and could always make you laugh with his quick wit. Joe demonstrated his competitive spirit by running in and completing the Shamrock Marathon at the age of 42. He took the challenge, trained and accomplished this remarkable goal!
Joe was happiest when he was by his bride's side. Their love for travel took them to the white sandy beaches of Jamaica, Alaska to see the Northern Lights, the amazing waters and starfish of Belize, fall foliage in New England, the beautiful flowers and floats in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California and the breathtaking state of Montana, known as big sky country. Montana will always have a special place in Joe's heart and together Joe and Marque visited this last summer.
His love for the outdoors, especially fly fishing created many fond memories for family and friends throughout the years. They would fish in the streams of Virginia, the Florida Keys, the Catskills and of course Montana. Joe took great pride in showing the beauty of Montana and he would say "if you don't believe in God, just go to Montana".
He was an active member of the Virginia Beach Rotary Club for decades which showed Joe's unwavering dedication and commitment to make Virginia Beach a better place. He was honored to be part of the Virginia Beach Education Foundation and assist with awards grants for teachers to implement creative learning for students. He was proud to be a part of The Grommet Island Park, a beach playground created for everybody, that will stand the test of time.
Joe's passion for baseball was passed onto the Lynnhaven Community where he coached the Little League for years, developing many friendships that have lasted for decades. He was part of the 1981 Lynnhaven Palomino Team coaching staff which won the Little League World Series held in San Jose, California. His Lynnhaven Pony League team went to the Little League World Series in 1985 and received the World Series Sportsmanship Award. A good coach can change a game, but a great coach can change a life and that's exactly what Joe did. He loved the kids he coached, and they always held a special place in his heart.
Joe proudly kept Sean's spirit alive with great pride by establishing the Sean A. Lovas Memorial Golf Tournament which benefited ForKids, which is dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children in the Hampton Roads area.
We know you are enjoying your time with Sean, whether it be fly fishing, playing a round of golf or catching a baseball game.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a celebration of Joe's life will be held in Virginia Beach at a later date, not yet determined. Condolences can be sent in care of Mayo Insurance Agency, 1917 Laskin Road, Suite 1, Virginia Beach VA 23454. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations can be made to the following charitable organizations very near and dear to Joe's heart: ForKids.org
or JTWalk.org
.