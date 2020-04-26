|
|
Joseph J. Nicolay II, 72, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Joseph was born in Florida to the late Stanley and Lillian Dozier Nicolay. Joseph enjoyed restoring cars, woodworking, gardening, and most of all beekeeping.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Margaret D. Nicolay; children, Michelle, Joseph III, and David; brother, Stephen Nicolay of PA; nine grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020