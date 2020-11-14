Joseph John Stanisci went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Mr. Stanisci is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia, his grandson, Joey, the son of his late son, John. Family will welcome guests at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Sunday, November 15, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM with a wake service at 4pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com