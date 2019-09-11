The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Kings Grant Baptist Church
873 Little Neck Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
Joseph L. Arnold


1937 - 2019
Joseph L. Arnold beloved husband of Rose H. Arnold passed away on August 24, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD on August 5, 1937 to the late Myrtle Pierce and stepson of the late Earl Pierce. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph J. Arnold.

Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years Rose; daughter Cheri Shehane; son John (Lisa) ; daughter-in-law Keely; grandchildren Jennifer Shehane and Russell Shehane (Jess), Sera Arnold, Joseph Arnold, Edward and Eric Laufer; and three great grandchildren. He will be missed by cousins and friends.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, worked at Lockheed-CA Company, Snap-On Tools Dealer and retired from Civil Service in December 2000.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kings Grant Baptist Church, 873 Little Neck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462. A reception will follow at the church hall. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
