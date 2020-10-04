Joseph Lee Johnson, a life-long resident of the Mt. Hermon community, was called to be with the Lord at the age of 75 peacefully on September 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was an unyielding servant to his church, Faith Deliverance Christian Center (FDCC) in Norfolk, VA. Joseph was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late James Johnson Sr. and Dorothy L. Johnson. He graduated from I. C. Norcom High School.
Joseph is survived by his wife Brenda J. Johnson his daughters: Monique A. Johnson- Dowe, B.S. (William) of Portsmouth, VA and Jo-Shani L. Clemmons, M.Ed. (Bryant) of Beltsville, MD; his grandchildren: Joshua R. Dowe, Alexis M. Dowe, Keyara A. Clemmons, Bryce J. Clemmons, and Monicue Williams; his sisters: Gloria J. Dunbar and Tami Williams (Anthony), sister-in-law Annie Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings: James E. Johnson, and Claudia Pugh.
A public viewing will be held 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Monday and the life celebration service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com
