Joseph Leo Hoarty passed away naturally and peacefully on February 27th, 2019, after 93 years of a life that involved much joy, excitement, love, adventure, and satisfaction. He was fortunate, as were we, that his health was good enough to live life fully right up to the day before he died. Leo was born December 5th, 1925.He is survived by six of his seven children: Niriha Karen Hoarty, Yvonne Kuennen (Michael), Sheila Strong (Graham), Leo (Satu), Jamie (Debby) and Kim and six grandchildren, Travis & Laura Kuennen, Michael, Blake, Amy-Beth & Cary Hoarty. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 2002, and by his daughter Dorinda in 2012.Leo enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and participated in WWII as a crewman about a carrier-based fighter squadron, he flew more than 300 missions, 50 in combat. He was discharged at age 20, when he married Dorothy and went on to college to study business & music. He was the manager of the St. Augustine Chamber of Commerce, then the Virginia Beach Chamber. He then founded two radio stations in Virginia. In 1965, Leo started Buckeye Cablevision in Toledo, Ohio, one of the first cablevision systems in a non-rural area. In the late 70s, he acquired cablevision franchises for Capital Cities and then was a cablevision consultant until retirement. A voracious reader, especially of history and biographies, his other hobbies included gardening and genealogy. He did extensive research on his and his wife's family tree and put together an elaborate family history for his children and his relatives. He was an avid traveler, including an around-the-world cruise on the QE2 with wife Dorothy in 1982.Having overcome tremendous hardship in his early years of growing up in poverty in Baltimore during the Great Depression, Leo went on to cultivate a life of joy, which he loved to share, as can be confirmed not only by his family and close friends but also by the world at large, as he loved to engage in delightful banter with restaurant servers, store clerks, and literally everyone he interacted with on a daily basis.A Memorial Service is being planned next month at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego where Leo will be interred. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019