Joseph M. Ackaway departed this life on March 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Joe was predeceased by his parents, George and Birdie Ackaway; his brother, George M. Ackaway, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Lewis Copeland. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Dorothy Ackaway; his 4 loving children: Robin Kapec(Steve), Jennifer Walker(Bob), Dorothy Borgerding(Joe) and Joseph M. Ackaway, Jr.(Roxie); 11 cherished grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Anne Copeland, and his sister-in-law, Betty Ackaway.Joe dedicated his life to protecting and providing for his family. He began his career with Western Electric Company which was interrupted by his service to our country in the United States Army where he reached the rank of Sgt(T). Upon discharge, he returned to Western Electric Company for 16 years. He continued with the telephone industry retiring as an Engineering and Construction Manager.Throughout his life he participated in many sports: semi-professional football and fast pitch softball. He continued with his love of sports by umpiring and coaching. He touched the lives of many children, teaching them not only the love of the sport but also the importance of fairness and integrity. As long as they gave 100%, win or lose, they were winners in his eyes. Joe enjoyed his time in Bonita Springs, Florida, where he made many Forever Friends. Joeâ€™s Creed in life was always: God, Family, Country. Joe was a man of faith and extremely devoted to his wife and family. He was a giving, selfless father, a loving grandfather and an adoring husband. Joe was beloved by all. All who knew him could see his caring, loving heart. Heaven has gained an angel. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 16th at 10am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. is handling arrangements.